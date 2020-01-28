Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hallador Energy has a payout ratio of 320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.03. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread