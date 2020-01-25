Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of HNRG opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 333.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

