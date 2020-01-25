Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HNRG. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 70,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

