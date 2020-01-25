Halliburton Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

HAL opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

