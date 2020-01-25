Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

News articles about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Halliburton's ranking:

Halliburton stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

