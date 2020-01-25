Halliburton’s (HAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after buying an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread