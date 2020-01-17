Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

HALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

