Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HALL. ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

