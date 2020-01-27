Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Halma in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:HLMA traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,162 ($28.44). 619,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,119.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,999.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. Halma has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)