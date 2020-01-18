Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

