Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.08

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €10.08 ($11.72) and last traded at €10.00 ($11.63), with a volume of 29743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.00 ($11.63).

HAB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13.

About Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

