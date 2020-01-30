Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.67 ($31.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

HHFA stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €22.08 ($25.67). The company had a trading volume of 29,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of €18.41 ($21.41) and a fifty-two week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.29.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

