Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

