Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLNE. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of HLNE stock remained flat at $$67.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,951. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 680,516 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 312,411 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $17,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after buying an additional 297,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after buying an additional 203,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

