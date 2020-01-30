Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 203,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

