Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

