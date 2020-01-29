Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.27 ($3.81).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.38) on Monday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

