Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

