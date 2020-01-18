Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$3.85 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

