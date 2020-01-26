Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 282.75 ($3.72).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 260.70 ($3.43). 3,306,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.98.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

