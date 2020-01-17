Hammerson plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Hammerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

