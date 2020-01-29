Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

