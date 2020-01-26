Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

HAFC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

