Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $50.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $202.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $203.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.03 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $206.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 116,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,411. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $598.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

