Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 79,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,282. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

