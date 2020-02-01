Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

