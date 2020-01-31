Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 8312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

