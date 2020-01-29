Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 18,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,806. The company has a market cap of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

