Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HAFC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,883. The stock has a market cap of $583.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

