Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 163,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 354,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

