Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth $109,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 293,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

