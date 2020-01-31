Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.78

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 59980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,782,000 after buying an additional 869,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?