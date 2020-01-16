Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €133.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €137.57 ($159.96).

HNR1 stock opened at €174.30 ($202.67) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €156.46.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

