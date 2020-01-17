HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $98.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

