Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 8,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,426. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

