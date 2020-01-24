Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $145.00

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $142.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of THG stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

