Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.59

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $140.19, with a volume of 9355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,966,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,344,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 156,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

