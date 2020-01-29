Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

Hansard Global (LON:HSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HSD opened at GBX 46 ($0.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.59. Hansard Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

