Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 117 ($1.54) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 110 ($1.45). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 99 ($1.30) to GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hansteen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 109.90 ($1.45).

LON HSTN opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of $496.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

