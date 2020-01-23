Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 6.3%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 67,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 51,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company owns a 100% interest in the Rateria property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 12,167 hectares.

