HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 232,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,300. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

