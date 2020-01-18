HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 173,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.62.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

