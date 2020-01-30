HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HONE. BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 334,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,788. The company has a market cap of $647.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

