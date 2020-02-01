HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 232,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,300. The firm has a market cap of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is a resistance level?