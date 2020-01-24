Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) Insider Sells £131,528.25 in Stock

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

Shares of LON:HDD opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Hardide Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and a P/E ratio of -28.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.17.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Tuesday.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

