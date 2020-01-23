Hardide’s (HDD) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Hardide (LON:HDD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of HDD stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.11. The company has a market cap of $31.70 million and a P/E ratio of -28.04. Hardide has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

In related news, insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

