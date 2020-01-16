Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,790 ($23.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,906.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,911.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

