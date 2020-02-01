Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 2,070 Price Target at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

HL traded down GBX 154.50 ($2.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,725 ($22.69). The company had a trading volume of 3,595,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,895.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

