Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on the stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,872.45 ($24.63).

HL stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,778 ($23.39). 928,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,882.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,896.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

