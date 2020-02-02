Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,900.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.17.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

